Osho recommends Escorts, Godrej Properties. Time to buy and hold

BUY | TARGET: Rs 1,300 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1,160

ESCORTS has come out of the consolidation phase in the last trading session, which was backed by an increase in average traded volumes, and managed to settle above its 200-DEMA on the daily time frame. At the same time, it has retraced over 50 per cent on the Fibonacci retracement from the recent fall and even on the Bollinger band (20, 2), it has decisively breached the upper band, indicating an early sign of expansion in the band.

BUY LTD | TARGET: Rs 1,500 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1,330

GODREJPROP has witnessed an Inverted Head & Shoulder pattern breakout on daily chart post taking support near its long-term exponential moving average, indicating bullish sentiment in the counter. Also, the stock is placed well above all its major moving averages on daily time frame and even on the oscillator front, 14 period RSI has seen positive crossover and is aggressively heading northwards, affirming the bullish stance in the counter in near future.

BUY COROMANDEL INT. LTD | TARGET: Rs 862 | STOP LOSS: Rs 776

COROMANDEL has witnessed resurgence from its 21-DEMA which even coincides with the unfilled gap on the downside. The stock has corrected from the upper band of the Bollinger (20, 2) towards the mean, from where it has rebounded indicating it to be a strong demand zone for the counter. Hence, from the various oscillator, it could be presumed that the stock has a strong support zone which makes it attractive from the perspective of risk and reward.

