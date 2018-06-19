Over half of 2018 IPOs trading below issue price on expensive valuations

Several newly listed companies have seen a steep fall in their share prices in the last two months. Shares of 57 per cent of the companies listed in 2018 are currently trading below their issue price.

Further, 14 of the 33 companies that listed last year, too, are trading at a discount to their initial public offering (IPO) price. Weakness in the broader markets along with expensive valuations that these companies had commanded during their IPOs has led to this fall, say experts. The BSE MidCap index has fallen nearly 10 per cent in 2018 so far, while the large-cap Sensex is down 2 ...