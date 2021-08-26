Over two-thirds of BSE500 stocks decline in August, shows data

Though the benchmark indices are hovering near all-time highs, over two-thirds, or 354, of the BSE500 stocks have posted negative returns in August on a month-to-date (MTD) basis. Of these, 108 stocks have corrected between 10 per cent and 31 per cent so far this month.

On MTD basis, the BSE MidCap index has fallen 0.6 per cent, and the SmallCap index has declined 3.1 per cent, while the Sensex has risen 6.3 per cent. This is a reversal of the situation since the March 2020 lows, when the BSE MidCap index had gained 140 per cent, while the SmallCap index rose 201 per cent. Experts said the ...