Overseas investment from Mauritius into India dips; US, Ireland gain

Overseas investment from Mauritius into India dipped last year as investors curtailed fresh investment from the region in favour of countries, such as the US, Ireland, and Luxembourg. Fresh fund registrations from Mauritius dropped with only 4.3 per cent of new foreign funds coming from that country since the beginning of 2019.

The comparable number for the US is 32 per cent and that for Luxembourg and Ireland together is 24 per cent. In 2015, fresh registrations from Mauritius stood at 8.4 per cent. Average monthly assets under custody from Mauritius slid 10 per cent in 2019 to Rs ...