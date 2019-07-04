Overseas investors can't ignore India if they seek higher returns: Manulife

Overseas investors chasing higher returns can’t ignore India’s stocks as its economy ranks among the world’s strongest and bears the fruit of government-led reforms, according to



“As China faces uncertainty after the trade war, money now needs to find a market that is large and growing, and India is among them,” Rana Gupta, managing director of Indian equities at Singapore, said in an interview in Mumbai.



“India’s adding a few trillion dollars to the economy and that’s how it obviously generates interest.” Foreign investors have pumped more than $11 billion into Indian equities this year on bets there will be political stability and more room for a majority government to push for economic reform. The Sensex is near a record high set last month, even after data in May showed the expanded at the slowest pace in several quarters, undermining the nation’s status as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.



Amid uncertainty about global economic growth, investors are looking for that are driven by domestic demand, have room for lower interest rates, and are under a stable government that doesn’t indulge in populist spending, Gupta said.



About 29 per cent of Gupta’s $257 million Manulife India Equity Fund has holdings in banks and financial companies.



