Paint stocks up on price hike reports; Asian, Berger Paints gain up to 6%

-
ALSO READ
IndiGo Q4: Loss widens to Rs 1,147 cr as higher fuel costs, virus hit biz
Analysts see up to 34% upside in IndiGo stock despite Covid-19 headwind
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
Asian Paints, Berger Paints hit new highs, gain 15% in a month
-
Shares of paint companies gained up to 6 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise range-bound market on reports of price hike.
Asian Paints rallied 6 per cent to Rs 3,145.60, while Berger Paints India gained 5 per cent at Rs 767.80, followed by Shalimar Paints (5 per cent at Rs 95.75), Kansai Nerolac Paints (4 per cent to Rs 592), Indigo Paints (3.5 per cent at Rs 2,470) and Akzo Nobel India (3 per cent at Rs 2,148) on the BSE in intra-day trade. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.24 per cent at 61,496 points at 09:50 am.
These stocks had fallen by up to 15 per cent from their respective 52-week highs on reporting disappointing margins for the quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22).
Paint companies Asian Paints and Berger Paints have taken high-single-digit price increase across their portfolio in a move to offset the rising inputs costs, Moneycontrol reported quoting brokerages report. This is the sharpest price increase ever taken by these companies.
According to Kotak Institutional Equities, Asian Paints, the market leader in the decorative paints segment, has hiked the prices by 7-10 percent, effective from November 12. While Berger Paints also has hiked prices by high-single digits, said Edelweiss adding that other companies might follow suit soon, the report suggested.
In past two trading days, the market price of Asian Paints gained 10 per cent from its five-month low of Rs 2,855.60 hit on Monday, October 25, 2021. It corrected 15 per cent from its 52-week high as the company reported 28.2 per cent year on year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 595.96 crore in Q2FY22, due to higher operational cost.
While announcing Q2 results last week, the management of Asian Paints had said the company have taken a series of price increases and would look at further price increase to mitigate the impact of this persistently high inflation and are confident that the company should be able to turn this around strongly in the coming quarter.
Growth momentum remained robust as Asian Paints significantly outpaced most consumer peers in volume/sales growth. Bullish commentary, aggressive initiatives on portfolio and distribution expansion and revival in construction/industrial demand offer a strong outlook. With input inflation getting back to the peak, FY21 margins appear challenging, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said in result update.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU