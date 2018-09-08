Paper stocks bump in anticipation of govt's anti-dumping duty levy

The share price of paper mills jumped by up to 67 per cent in two months in anticipation of the government’s expected move to levy on its import in order to protect the interest of domestic manufacturers.

With this, the paper index outperformed the benchmark broader index – Sensex – by 27 per cent in two months. Considering the base of 100 two months ago, the Sensex stood at 107.25 points on Friday compared to 136.25 points of the paper index on the (BSE).

In the bull market, the share price of the writing paper manufacturer Satia Industries gained the highest by 67 per cent to close on Friday at Rs 619 apiece. Similarly, the share prices of JK Paper and International Paper APPM shot up by a whopping 61.8 per cent and 57.39 per cent to close last week at Rs 179.6 apiece and Rs 501.3 apiece respectively. The share price of other large paper manufacturers also including West Coast Paper, N R Agarwal Industries, Seshasayee Paper and Emami Paper Mills amongst other also gained significantly in the last two months.

The sharp increase in the price indicates that the government is in an advanced stage of levying on its import to restrict its arrival in India. This will benefit Indian paper mills to benefit their topline and bottom line.

“The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) initiated investigations on the import of papers from the under the free trade agreements. This has led to a sharp increase in the import of paper over the last few years. Since the investigations which started in November last year take 9-12 months, there is an expectation that the government will take a favourable decision to impose on paper imports. Being India an import-dependent nation, the restriction will result into shortage and thus, price increase. This is set to help improve margins of domestic paper mills,” said a senior industry official.

Data compiled the Directorate General of Cost Intelligence & Statistics (DGCI&S) under the Union Ministry of Commerce showed, India’s total import of paper and paper boards more than trebled to 1.86 million tonnes (worth $1.5 billion) financial year 2017-18 from a mere 0.54 million tonnes for 2010-11. Its import from ASEAN countries, however, has witnessed a staggering 42 per cent increase in the last seven years.

“Paper import has been rising consistently over the last several years due to ever-increasing demand from local consumers,” said Rohit Pandit, Secretary General, (IPMA).

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on November 2, 2017, the concerned ministry initiated an investigation on uncoated copier paper import from Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore based on complaints filed by local manufacturers. A similar notification issued January 23, 2018 states that the ministry has initiated investigations on anti-dumping duty on coated paper import from China, European Union and the United States of America. Looking at the shortage, Indian paper mills have raised their product prices this year.

“Prices of all varieties of paper including newsprint, writing and printing paper, packaging and speciality paper have gone up by 5-7 per cent this calendar year primarily because of China factor and a sudden upsurge in consumer demand,” said Saurabh Bangur, Vice Chairman, West Coast Paper Mills Ltd.

Last year, China had banned import of mixed paper waste which had a significant impact on the global market. China has increased substantially its imports of pulp which has adversely impacted the availability of pulp globally and led to a spike in pulp prices. China’s action resulted into an increased demand of pulp, the substitute of waste paper. Major pulp exporters including Indonesia, Malaysia and Chile diverted their pulp to China at a higher price.

“The Indian is in a sweet spot, as increasing global paper prices have provided an umbrella for raising domestic prices, even as backward integration for wood\pulp locally, through farm forestry has been highly successful. With international pulp prices strong, and a more disciplined global industry, we expect the upswing to be sustainable in the medium term,” Bhakti Thacker, an analyst with Investec Securities.