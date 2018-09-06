Paper stocks rally; West Coast, Star Paper, Seshasayee Paper up over 7%

Shares of paper manufacturing companies were in focus with Mills, Star Paper Mills, Seshasayee Paper, Emami Paper, and Balkrishna Industries rallying between 7% and 9% on good demand outlook.

Orient Paper & Industries, Nath Pulp & Paper Mills and Ballarpur Industries were up 6% each, while JK Paper and International Paper APPM have locked in upper circuit of 5% on the In comparison, the S&P Sensex was trading 0.11% higher at 38,070 points at 12:17 pm.

The Paper Industry is cyclical in nature and its performance depends on the global pulp and paper demand-supply situation. The domestic paper sector is likely to see marginal improvement in demand from education and corporate sectors, aided by expected higher GDP growth of the Country.

“For the Indian paper industry, strong economic growth has been accompanied by equally robust demand for paper. The demand drivers and growth triggers have come from a combination of factors such as rising income levels, growing per capita expenditure, rapid urbanization and a larger proportion of earning population which is expected to lead consumption and there is enormous potential for the paper industry in the country,” the rating agency CARE Rating said in recent report.

CARE Ratings expects that the overall paper demand growing at a CAGR of 6.7% to touch 20.7 million tonnes in FY20.

Among the individual stocks, Mills has surged 9% to Rs 394, also its record high on the in intra-day trade on the back of more than two-fold jump in trading volumes. Till 11:45 am; a combined 802,471 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and so far.