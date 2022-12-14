JUST IN
Business Standard

Investors disappointed as 'open market' share buybacks lack punch

Actual acquisition cost 20% below max buyback price under open market route

Topics
Paytm | SEBI | Buybacks

Samie Modak & Sundar Sethuraman  |  Mumbai 

Paytm
Paytm has set the maximum buyback size of Rs 850 crore and has said it will utilize at least 50 per cent of the amount earmarked

Shares of One97 Communications (Paytm) fell nearly 2 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday, even as the company announced a Rs 850-crore share buyback. Investors were disappointed by the open market route opted by the company as opposed to the tender route.

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 23:36 IST

