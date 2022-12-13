JUST IN
Stock of this PSU bank has nearly doubled in just nine trading sessions
KEC International soars 7% on securing new orders worth of Rs 1,349 crore
Paytm, Nykaa: Will 2022's bloodbath in new-age stocks continue in 2023?
India to attract $10 bn in green energy investment in 2023: Bank of America
MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 100pts, Nifty above 18,500; PSU Bank index gains 1%
Stocks to watch: Dalmia Bharat, ICICI Bank, Paytm, ONGC, KEC International
Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower ahead of US Fed's policy meet
After market shivers, volatility thaws out in second half of 2022
LIC gains 4%, hits over 3-month high in subdued market
Gravita surges 36% in 6 days as arm starts aluminium recycling unit in Togo
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
India to attract $10 bn in green energy investment in 2023: Bank of America
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Paytm, Nykaa: Will 2022's bloodbath in new-age stocks continue in 2023?

The board of One97 Communications - the parent company of Paytm - will meet on Tuesday to decide the quantum of share buyback amid a steep correction in its stock

Topics
Markets | Year End Specials | Paytm

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

Paytm, Nykaa: Will 2022's bloodbath in new-age stocks continue in 2023?

After a dismal 2022 that saw their stock prices crash between 42 per cent and 60 per cent, most analysts still remain wary of stocks of new-age companies from a one-year horizon. They suggest investors remain selective and opt for stocks of companies that have strong management and a definite roadmap towards profitability besides being capital efficient.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Markets

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 09:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.