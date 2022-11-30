Food delivery firm Zomato stake sale fetches Rs 1,631 crore for Alibaba

-
ALSO READ
Delivery execs' well-being a priority, have Rs 1 L medical cover: Zomato
Foodtech startup On2Cook gets Rs 17 cr seed funding at Rs 100 cr valuation
Zomato launches 'intercity legends', now order from anywhere in India
Despite headwinds, Jefferies recommends buying Zomato stock. Here's why
Zomato launches hotline number to report rash driving by delivery partners
-
.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 23:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU