Paytm's Rs 16,600 cr IPO gets Sebi nod, listing likely in November: sources

One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has received the Securities and Exchange Board nod for its Rs 16,600 crore initial public offering.

The firm is likely to list in November, said sources aware of the development.

The is touted to be the biggest ever in the country yet, surpassing Rs 15,000 crore raised by government-owned Coal India Ltd in 2013.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each aggregating to Rs 8,300 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) by the existing shareholders, aggregating to Rs 8,300 crore. The company also retains the option to undertake a pre- placement of Rs 2,000 crore, subject to relevant approvals. If the pre- placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced to that extent.

According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, shareholders Ant Financial, Alibaba, Elevation Capital V, Saif III Mauritius, Svf Panther (Cayman) and Bh International Holdings are all looking to offload some part of their shares through the OFS.

filed its DRHP with in July. Sources said not many things have been changed from the initial DRHP.

is India’s leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants. The company’s two-sided (consumer and merchant) ecosystem enables commerce, and provides access to financial services, by leveraging technology to improve the lives of consumers and helps merchants grow their businesses.

was launched in 2009 as a mobile first digital payments platform to enable cashless payments. The company’s financial services businesses i.e mobile banking, lending, insurance, wealth management services were launched recently between 2019 and 2021 and contribute a small percentage to its revenue.

As on March 31, FY21, its revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,800 crore from 114 mn annual transacting users and had facilitated 7.4 billion transactions including transactions made to merchants via its ecosystem and peer to peer payments.