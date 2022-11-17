Paytm slips 10% after nearly 6% equity changes hands on NSE via block deal

-
ALSO READ
Abrdn to offload 2% in HDFC Life in block trades, put 43 mn shares on block
Softbank to divest 29 mn shares in Paytm via block deals on Thursday
Germany's Wirecard faked client data to gain £900 mn from SoftBank: Report
Zee Entertainment surges 6% after 53 mn shares change hands via block deal
Govt not empowered to issue orders to block accounts: Twitter to HC
-
Shares of One97 Communications, which operates India's largest payments platform Paytm, slipped 10 per cent to Rs 541.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday's intra-day trade after nearly 6 per cent equity of the company changed hands on the exchange via block deals.
Till 09:22 am, around 38 million shares, representing 6 per cent equity capital of Paytm, had changed hands on the NSE, the exchange data shows.
While the names of the buyers and sellers could not be ascertained immediately, a Business Standard report said SoftBank planned to offload 29 million shares in One97 Communications.
The global tech investor was expected to offer shares in the range of Rs 555-Rs 601.45 via block deals, to be executed on Thursday. The floor price for the share sale is nearly 8 per cent lower than Paytm's Wednesday's closing price of Rs 601.6. The share sale comes close on the heels of the end of one-year post-IPO lock up period on Paytm shares.
Currently, Paytm shares are 75 per cent below its IPO price of Rs 2,150 per share. Paytm came out with a Rs 18,300 crore IPO in November 2021. The stock had hit a record low of Rs 511 on May 12, 2022.
SoftBank Vision Fund (SVF) held around 113 million, or 17.45 per cent stake, in Paytm. Following the share sale, its stake will decline to around 13.1 per cent. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 09:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU