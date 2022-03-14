Paytm tanks 13%, hits new low as RBI bars Paytm PB from acquiring customers

-
ALSO READ
Paytm raises IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr; Ant to offload shares worth Rs 5K cr
Paytm may skip pre-IPO share sale to fast-track listing
Paytm's Rs 16,600 cr IPO gets Sebi nod, listing likely in November: sources
Paytm pegs IPO at $20 bn valuation, Vijay Sharma says life to become QSQT
IPO-bound Paytm allots Rs 8.2k-cr worth shares to anchor investors
-
Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of digital payments major Paytm, tanked nearly 14 per cent to hit a new low of Rs 672 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) from onboarding new customers with immediate effect because of certain supervisory concerns.
The stock feel below its previous low of Rs 728.50 touched on March 8, 2022. The stock has now declined 69 per cent when compared with its issue price of Rs 2,150. The company made its market debut on November 18, 2021.
As of 10:55 AM, the stock quoted at Rs 693, down 10.5 per cent, with trades of around 300,000 shares on the BSE so far.
The banking regulator has directed Paytm PB to appoint an IT audit firm for conducting a comprehensive system audit of its IT system. Paytm PB will need specific permission from the RBI to restart the onboarding of customers following a review of the audit. Paytm has said that, PPBL, was taking immediate steps to comply with RBI directions and was looking to appoint a reputed external auditor to conduct a comprehensive systems audit of its IT systems.
The company said the RBI order does not impact any existing customers of PPBL, who can continue to use all banking and payment services without interruption. All existing users of Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm FASTag, and bank accounts can continue to use these instruments, including debit cards and net banking, for payments, in an exchange filing.
This direction does not have an impact on the services that Paytm provides in partnership with other financial services institutions. We remain focused on expanding digital payments and financial services to promote financial inclusion in India, the company said. CLICK HERE FOR FULL STATEMENT
ICICI Securities believe this embargo will have adverse impact on onboarding new customers for wallet, savings/current account. The ban on customer acquisition shall cripple business growth for Paytm PB, which is targeting to add half a billion customers to its fold. Also, it may defer PPBL’s plan to apply for conversion into small finance bank, the brokerage firm said in a note.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU