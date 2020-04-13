PBOC ups stake in HDFC. How to trade HDFC twins at the bourses today?

Shares of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) tumbled nearly 3 per cent to Rs 1,655 levels on the BSE on Monday morning before recovering some of the lost ground. The fall was mostly in line with the S&P BSE Sensex that lost over 2 per cent in morning trade.

Meanwhile, People's Bank of China (PBoC) has increased its shareholding in HDFC amid a sharp correction in shares of India's largest mortgage lender. The Chinese central bank held 17.5 million shares (or 1.01 per cent) at the end of the March 2020 quarter, according to a regulatory disclosure by HDFC.