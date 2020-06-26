Petrol crosses Rs 80/litre in Delhi. Trading strategy for HPCL, BPCL, IOC

After being held steady for 83 days in a row, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have now started revising prices petrol and diesel. Petrol prices on Friday crossed the Rs-80 mark in Delhi as fuel compnaies announced the 20th hike in a row. Petrol price was increased by 21 paise to Rs 80.13 per litre in Delhi.

Diesel jumped by 17 paise to Rs 80.19 per litre. In Mumbai, on the other hand, petrol prices touched Rs 86.91 a litre and diesel went up to Rs 78.51 a litre. In Kolkata, the prices were at Rs 81.82 a litre and Rs 75.34 a litre, respectively. READ MORE HERE The development has ...