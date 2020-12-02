Phoenix Mills inks pact with GIC for mixed-use retail platform; stock up 8%

-
ALSO READ
Phoenix Mills tanks 8% as nearly 11% equity changes hands via block deal
Phoenix Mills: Resumption uncertainty to keep stock under pressure
Phoenix Mills up 6% on Rs 1,100 cr QIP; Govt of Singapore picks 4.3% stake
Phoenix Mills to raise Rs 1,200 cr via qualified institutional placement
Phoenix Mills signs term sheet with GIC for mixed-use retail platform
-
Shares of Phoenix Mills traded 8 per cent higher at Rs 742 on the BSE in early morning deal on Wednesday after the company said that the listed company and few of its SPVs have signed a non-binding term sheet with GIC Private Equity (PE) for the formation of a retail-led mixed-use platform.
“The Phoenix Mills and its subsidiaries, Offbeat Developers Private Limited, Graceworks Realty and Leisure Private Limited and Vamona Developers Private Limited, have jointly signed a non-binding term-sheet with an affiliate of GIC Private limited ('GIC'), for formation and development of a strategic retail-led mixed-use platform,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
PML will contribute Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, Phoenix Marketcity Pune, Art Guild House (office), Phoenix Paragon Plaza (office) and Centrium Mumbai (office) as a part of the platform. GIC, on the other hand, will invest by way of a combination of primary infusion and secondary purchase of equity shares for a 26 per cent stake initially at an enterprise value of around Rs 5,600-5,700 crore.
The proceeds from the proposed transaction are intended to be utilised as growth capital for further expansion and acquisition of greenfield, brownfield, operational and/or distressed mall opportunities. Parties may consider various options to monetise this platform, including by way of a REIT, over a three to the five-year period from the closing of the proposed transaction, it said.
"The implied overall equity valuation is at around Rs 4,300-4,400 crore (with an implied cap rate of 6.5-6.6 per cent). We assign equity value of around Rs 3,700 crore to these assets. We believe the deal is at favourable terms, given the challenging phase amid Covid19 led impact," ICICI Securities said in a note.
At 10:08 am, the stock was trading 6 per cent higher at Rs 734 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.31 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 539,000 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU