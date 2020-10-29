JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Ajanta Pharma trades firm in a subdued market as board mulls share buyback

India's yearly gold demand in 2020 can be the lowest since 1995: WGC
Business Standard

Pidilite Industries advances 5% on acquisition of Huntsman Group arm

The board of the company approved a definitive agreement with Huntsman Group (USA) for acquiring 100 per cent stake in one of their subsidiaries in India namely, Huntsman Advanced Materials Solutions

Topics
Pidilite Industries | Buzzing stocks | Markets

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Pidilite Industries
Pidilite Industries | Photo: Wikipedia

Shares of Pidilite Industries rose 5 per cent to Rs 1,595 on the BSE on Thursday after the company said it has acquired the consumer & bazaar business of Araldite in Indian sub-continent. This is for a cash consideration of approx. Rs 2,100 crore, it said.

“The board of the company approved a definitive agreement with Huntsman Group (USA) for acquiring 100 per cent stake in one of their subsidiaries in India namely, Huntsman Advanced Materials Solutions Private Limited (HAMSPL),” Pidilite Industries said in a press release today.

HAMSPL manufactures and sells adhesives, sealants and other products under well-known brands such as araldite, araldite karpenter and araseal in India. In addition to the Indian sub continent business, the acquisition includes a trademark licence for Middle East, Africa and ASEAN countries. In the calendar year 2019, business revenue was approximately Rs 400 crore.

ICICI Securities believes that the acquisition is valued at 5x of sales (50 per cent discount to Pidilite’s TTM Mcap/sales). The brokerage said the acquisition would further expand Pidilite’s product portfolio and enhances its geographic presence.

The trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 3.43 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.56 per cent at 39,700 points at 01:24 pm.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, October 29 2020. 13:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.