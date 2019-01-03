Pledged-share firms lagged in December quarter, IL&FS arm shed 39% in value

Certain companies with high pledging saw up to a third of their value wiped out in the three months ending December.

Pledging is a process by which shareholders can raise capital by offering their stake in a listed company as collateral. Details of such pledges are required to be periodically disclosed.

IL&FS Transportation Networks, which had the highest proportion of (71.92 per cent) in the sample under consideration, saw its value erode by as much as 38.6 per cent. Four companies saw at least 25 per cent of their wiped out, and another seven saw over a tenth of their value eroded.

The analysis excluded companies which had a of less than Rs 500 crore as of the end of the September quarter. Eighteen of the top thirty companies with the highest shares pledged ended with negative returns for the quarter. Sixteen of the Sensex companies ended with negative returns in comparison.

As a group, the of these companies has marginally underperformed the S&P BSE Sensex. The market capitalisation of the companies under consideration are down 2.1 per cent, shows an analysis of data from stock exchanges and corporate data tracker Capitaline. The S&P BSE Sensex is down 0.4 per cent in comparison.

The fall in was cushioned by the returns of certain companies including DB Realty. The company had 44.57 of its shares pledged as of September 2018. Its market capitalisation rose 32.5 per cent in the December quarter. Four other firms with high pledging also ended with double-digit returns, helping the performance of the pledged-share group as a whole.

The worst-performing of the pledging pack in terms of returns have had liquidity issues in recent times.

The top loser is part of the IL&FS group. The group has been under pressure after defaulting on its loans earlier in the year. The infrastructure lending conglomerate has been facing cashflow problems even as it wrestled with over Rs.90,000 crore in debt.

Shares are often pledged when promoters have liquidity issues, though this may not always be the case.

Lending against shares has come from a number of financial institutions. JP Morgan, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Finance and Aditya Birla Finance are the top five entities in whose favour pledges have been created, according to a league table from Prime Database.

The total value of in the September quarter was Rs 2.38 trillion. This works out to 8.23 per cent of the total market capitalisation of the companies under consideration. This is higher than the 7.49 per cent in the previous quarter. And it is also higher than the 7.96 per cent seen in the quarter before that.

A total of 74 companies had over 50 per cent of their shares pledged. The number of companies with more than 25 per cent was 228.