PNB Housing rises 6% as PNB, Carlyle Group plan to offload 51% stake

Shares of PNB Housing Finance were up by 6% at Rs 1,269 per share on Wednesday in intra-day trade, extending their 2% rise in the previous day on the BSE, after the company said that Punjab National Bank (PNB) and the Carlyle Group proposed to sell their stake to the potential acquirers.

“We hereby inform you regarding joint communication received today from Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Quality Investment Holdings (The Carlyle Group) regarding sale of minimum 51 % stake in PNB Housing Finance Limited to the potential acquirers,” PNB Housing Finance said on Tuesday after market hours.

As on date, PNB owns 32.79% and Quality Investment Holdings owns 32.36% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company has been apprised about the same, it added.

Earlier, on May 8, Quality Investment Holdings, an arm of the global private equity giant Carlyle, had sold 8 million shares of PNB Housing Finance, translating into about 4.8% of its equity, for around Rs 10.24 billion through block deals. The Carlyle Group sold shares at an average price of Rs 1,280 per share, data shows.