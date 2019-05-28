PNB, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Sun Pharma and ZEE Entertainment top stocks to watch

At 08:04 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 0.50 points higher at 11,924.50, indicating a flat start for the Nifty50 index back home. Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today:

Earnings Today: Over 380 companies are scheduled to release their March quarter results today including names such as Sun Pharma, Punjab National Bank, SpiceJet and IRCON International.

ZEE Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) reported Rs 7,933.9 crore in consolidated revenue for the year ended March 31. This is up 18.7 per cent, from the total revenue reported in 2017-18 or FY18 (Rs 6,685.7 crore). Ebitda for the year was Rs 2,564 crore, up 23.5 per cent from FY18’s Rs 4,609.5 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) for the year was Rs 1,567.1 crore, up 6 per cent from Rs 1,479.1 crore last financial year.

IndiGo: InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airline, Monday reported a five-fold jump in profit after tax to Rs 589.6 crore for the January-March quarter compared to Rs 117.6 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18. The total debt as of March 31, 2019, was Rs 2,429.2 crore, which was "aircraft related", said the airline.

ADAG group stocks: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group’s Reliance Capital and Reliance Land will divest the entire equity stake in Reliance Broadcast Network (RBNL) to Jagaran Prakashan-owned Music Broadcast (MBL).

Eveready Industries: The company posted a net profit of Rs 4.04 crore despite a 10.87 per cent decline in gross sales at Rs. 311.72 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

HAL: The company logged a profit after tax of Rs 2,282 crore, a healthy 14.8 per cent rise over the preceding year’s profit of Rs 1,987 crore. it registered a turnover growth of 7.8 per cent for financial year 2018-19.