Polycab India IPO subscribed 52 times; generates demand worth Rs 49,000 cr

Polycab India saw 52 times more demand for its shares offered in the initial public offer (IPO), and generated demand worth Rs 49,000 crore. The oversubscription was the highest since HDFC Mutual Fund’s maiden offering in July 2018.
Institutional investors' portion of the issue was subscribed 93 times, while the high-networth individual (HNI) portion garnered 110 times subscription. The retail and employee portions were subscribed 4.4 times and 3.2 times, respectively. The IPO saw over 1.1 million applications, one of the highest in recent months.
Polycab is India’s leading manufacturer of wires and cables. At the top end of the price band of Rs 538, Polycab will be valued at nearly Rs 8,000 crore. The company raised Rs 400 crore through the IPO. The issue also comprised of a second share sale worth Rs 945 crore. Some of Polycab’s listed peers include Havells India, Bajaj Electricals and V-Guard.
Most brokerages had recommended their clients to subscribed to the IPO citing attractive valuations relative to peers.
“The issue is priced at price-to-earnings multiple of 21.6 times (post dilution) on FY18 basis, (compared to average industry composite of closely comparable listed peers at 44.6 times). Over FY16-18, Polycab registered revenue and profit CAGR of 14.2 per cent and 41.6 per cent, respectively, with an average EBITDA margin of 9.7 per cent (consolidated). Being a leading player in the Indian wires and cables industry, Polycab could be a key beneficiary with the expected industry CAGR of 15 per cent by 2023,” said Centrum Wealth in a note. “Given the brand position, financials and business prospects, we suggest investors can subscribe to the issue,” the note added.
