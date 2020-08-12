Polycab India, RBL Bank: 187 Nifty 500 stocks that look bullish as per RSI

Even though the markets have been consolidating in a range since the past few sessions, there are still a number of stocks that look bullish on the charts. An analysis of the Nifty 500 index on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) parameter, a tool that helps identify the strength and momentum on a scale of 0 to 100 value, indicates only one stock - Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) - to be on a weak footing.

To measure the sentiment of any stock, the RSI helps to determine the bullish and bearish sentiment. In other words, the index assists in acknowledging the market ...