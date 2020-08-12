JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Hero MotoCorp Q1 preview: Profit may dip up to 94% YoY as sales take a hit
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Polycab India, RBL Bank: 187 Nifty 500 stocks that look bullish as per RSI

Among the Nifty 500 stocks, the overall trend appears to be extremely bullish. The chart pattern of the Nifty 500 index also suggests the possibility of more buying in these scrips in the days ahead

Topics
market sentiments | Trading strategies | Buzzing stocks

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Even though the markets have been consolidating in a range since the past few sessions, there are still a number of stocks that look bullish on the charts. An analysis of the Nifty 500 index on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) parameter, a tool that helps identify the strength and momentum on a scale of 0 to 100 value, indicates only one stock - Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) - to be on a weak footing.

To measure the sentiment of any stock, the RSI helps to determine the bullish and bearish sentiment. In other words, the index assists in acknowledging the market ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 13:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU