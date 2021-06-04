Power Mech Projects surges 16% as HDFC MF picks nearly 1% stake

-
ALSO READ
HDFC jumps 4.4% from day's low; analysts see up to 26% upside post Q3 nos
HDFC Q3 standalone profit slips 65% YoY to Rs 2,926 cr, revenue tanks 42.2%
HDFC's adjusted net profit up 27% in Q3
HDFC Bank Q4: Analysts see 25% YoY jump in PAT; guidance key monitorable
HDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises 18% YoY to Rs 8,186 crore
-
Shares of Power Mech Projects surged 16 per cent to Rs 725, also its 52-week high, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday's intra-day trade after HDFC Mutual Fund (MF) bought nearly 1 per cent stake in the construction and engineering company via open market.
HDFC MF, on June 3, purchased 130,000 shares, representing 0.88 per cent stake, in Power Mech Projects for Rs 8.22 crore. The mutual fund had bought these shares at price of Rs 633 per share via block deals on the NSE, exchange data shows. The names of the sellers, however, could not be ascertained immediately.
Power Mech Projects Limited (PMPL) is primarily engaged in business of providing engineering and construction services with focus on power and infrastructure industries. PMPL provides various services which primarily include erection, testing & commissioning of coal based power projects complete with boilers, turbines and generators (ETC-BTG) and balance of plant (BOP) for sub-critical, super-critical and ultra-mega power plants (UMPPs), civil work and operations & maintenance of power plants.
However, since FY17, PMPL has expanded its service offerings to non-power segments such as railways, transmission & distribution, development of industrial buildings, etc. PMPL has executed major projects across India for various clients such as Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), NTPC Limited, independent power producers (IPPs) and state generation utilities. The company also has presence in Middle East, South Asia and Africa via subsidiaries and Joint Ventures.
At 10:28 am, Power Mech Projects was trading 12 per cent higher at Rs 703 on the NSE, as compared to a 0.25 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index. A combined around 410,000 shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU