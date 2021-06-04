Power Mech Projects surges 16% as HDFC MF picks nearly 1% stake

Shares of surged 16 per cent to Rs 725, also its 52-week high, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday's intra-day trade after HDFC Mutual Fund (MF) bought nearly 1 per cent stake in the construction and engineering company via open market.

HDFC MF, on June 3, purchased 130,000 shares, representing 0.88 per cent stake, in for Rs 8.22 crore. The mutual fund had bought these shares at price of Rs 633 per share via block deals on the NSE, exchange data shows. The names of the sellers, however, could not be ascertained immediately.

Limited (PMPL) is primarily engaged in business of providing engineering and construction services with focus on power and infrastructure industries. PMPL provides various services which primarily include erection, testing & commissioning of coal based power projects complete with boilers, turbines and generators (ETC-BTG) and balance of plant (BOP) for sub-critical, super-critical and ultra-mega power plants (UMPPs), civil work and operations & maintenance of power plants.

However, since FY17, PMPL has expanded its service offerings to non-power segments such as railways, transmission & distribution, development of industrial buildings, etc. PMPL has executed major projects across India for various clients such as Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), NTPC Limited, independent power producers (IPPs) and state generation utilities. The company also has presence in Middle East, South Asia and Africa via subsidiaries and Joint Ventures.

At 10:28 am, Power Mech Projects was trading 12 per cent higher at Rs 703 on the NSE, as compared to a 0.25 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index. A combined around 410,000 shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.