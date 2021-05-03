PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust IPO subscribed 4.83 times

The of Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) garnered final subscription of 4.83 times. The institutional and non-institutional portions of the issue were subscribed 4.6 times and 5.1 times, respectively.

The price band for the is in the range of Rs 99-100 per unit of Rs 100 each. The total issue size is Rs 7,735 crore.

The comprises an offer for sale worth Rs 2,742 crore and fresh fundraise of Rs 4,993 crore. Anal­ysts said the attractive yield on offer of up to 9 per cent appealed to investors.