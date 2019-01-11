Praj Industries rises 12% on expansion of bio-energy basket

Shares of moved higher by 12 per cent to Rs 154 on the on Friday after the company announced a ground-breaking integrated demo plant of (CBG). The stock was trading at its highest level since September 22, 2008.

“The company unveiled its roadmap for commercialization of technology and reaffirmed its readiness by way of required infrastructure to execute multiple plants with advanced technology and designs. is a complementary renewable transportation fuel to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Praj's CBG technology is a major step in that direction,” said in a press release on Thursday, January 10, 2019, after market hours.

The company is on track with the execution of three bio-refinery projects based on proprietary technology.

Following the introduction of ethanol bio-fuel, the company are now inducting CBG- gaseous renewable fuel technology to the basket. These two technologies complement each other and will play a key role in India's pursuit of energy self-reliance while reducing carbon footprints significantly, it added.

Meanwhile, had posted 2.5 times jump in its net profit at Rs 12.43 crore during the first half (April-September) of the financial year 2018-19 (H1FY19). Net revenue grew 12% at Rs 443 crore against Rs 394 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin improved to 4.8 per cent from 2.0 per cent.

The company’s order book backlog expanded to Rs 900 crore in Q2FY19 as against Rs 755 crore in Q2FY18. Order inflow for the Q2FY19 stood at Rs 338 crore of which 76 per cent is from the domestic market which was as per expectations on the back of spur in set up/ expansion in distillery capacity by sugar companies.

In past one-month, Praj Industries has rallied 47 per cent, as compared to 2.2 per cent rise in the S&P Sensex.

The counter has seen huge trading volumes with a combined 20.56 million equity shares representing 11.36 per cent of the total equity of Praj Industries changed hands on the and till 01:26 pm; the exchange data shows.