Price hike, weak two-wheeler demand cloud outlook for Eicher Motors

The slowdown in the two-wheeler sector on the back of higher product costs, increasing competition and margin pressures took a toll on the performance of Eicher Motors in the December quarter. After posting a growth of 22 per cent in the June 2018 quarter, it’s volumes have been on the downtrend, with year to date (YTD) volumes up only 5 per cent.

It posted a volume decline of 6 per cent in the December quarter. Siddhartha Lal, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Eicher Motors indicated the second half of 2018 was challenging, with increased insurance ...