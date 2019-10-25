Price, oscillators: Two ways to identify stocks that are likely to fall

While trading or investing, timing is everything. While most market pundits and savvy investors give out tips on what and when to buy, the ‘sell calls’ are often missed.

Both the components – the time to buy and time to exit a position are significant and have a bearing on the money/return you make. Over the last 12 months, Indian equities have been facing double whammy in the form of economic slowdown and stress in the financial sector. Since the IL&FS crisis in September 2018, the financial sector has continued to see elevated stress across non-bank finance ...