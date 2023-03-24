JUST IN
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Proposed tax rejig may trigger outflow from debt MFs into equity: Analysts

The proposed amendment will also affect gold funds and international funds, analysts said, who believe that bank FDs will become more attractive

Topics
Mutual Funds | Debt securities | mutual fund investors

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Analysts see investors move from debt MFs to equities amid tax rejig proposal

The proposed changes in the Finance Bill that seek to do away with the indexation benefit on debt mutual funds and treat them at par with bank deposits (FDs) are negative for the MF industry, and could see investors flock to equities, suggest analysts.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 13:01 IST

`
