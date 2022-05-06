Prudent Corporate Advisory Services prices IPO at Rs 595-630 per share

-
ALSO READ
Making money from leveraged bets on initial offers is difficult
Govt fails to join IPO bandwagon, share of PSUs less than 5% in 2021
Dozen IPOs likely to raise Rs 16,000 crore in March quarter
Sebi plans tougher pricing norms for startup IPOs amid share meltdown
Govt advisory on edtech firms: Is it moment of reckoning for sector?
-
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, a mutual fund distributor, has set a price band of Rs 595-630 per share for its IPO.
The Ahmedabad-based firm’s IPO will open from May 10 to May 12.
At the top-end of the price band, the IPO size works out to Rs 535.5 crore and the company will be valued at Rs 2,600 crore.
The offering is entirely an offer for sale.
Wagner, an associate firm of US-based private equity TA Associates, is selling shares worth Rs 527 crore in the IPO.
Prudent Corporate is the country’s leading national distributor of mutual fund products among the non-banking and non-broking players. The company also distributes insurance products and offers trading in equities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU