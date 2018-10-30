PSBs extend gain; Union Bank, Indian Bank up over 8%

Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) were trading higher for the second straight day, with Nifty PSU Bank index rising 4% on Tuesday in an otherwise subdued market. The index had surged 8% on Monday.

Oriental Bank Commerce (OBC), Indian Bank, Bank of India, Dena Bank, Canara Bank and Union Bank of India were up in the range of 6% to 13%, while Syndicate Bank, Central Bank of India, Andhra Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda were up between 4% and 5% today.

At 12:15 pm; Nifty PSU Bank index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 4% at 2,890, as compared to 0.17% decline in Nifty 50 index at 10,234 points. In past two trading days, PSU bank index gained 12% against 2% rise in the benchmark index.

Among the individual stocks, Union Bank of India has surged 13% to Rs 79.10 in intra-day trade today, extending its previous day’s 12% rally after the bank reported a net profit of Rs 1.39 billion in September quarter (Q2FY19). The higher net profit during the quarter primarily led by lower provisions and muted operating expenses. It had posted a net loss of Rs 15.31 billion in the same quarter last fiscal.