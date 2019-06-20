PSP Projects surges 3% on new order worth Rs 607 crore

-
Stocks of PSP projects surged 3.38 per cent intra-day on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday after the company announced receipt of work order worth Rs 607 crore.
The order is for institutional and residential projects, including a major project of Rs 601.40 crores for construction of flat type high rise buildings-cum-commercial units for economically weaker section (EWS). the projects are for Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) region.
“With receipt of above, the order book for the financial year 2019-20 (till date) on a standalone basis amounts to Rs 762.65 crores,” the company said in its BSE filing.
At 11:55 am, the stock of the engineering and construction major was trading at Rs 531.5 apiece, up 1.64 per cent. In comparison, the NSE was trading 0.38 per cent higher at 11,736.
