PSP Projects surges 3% on new order worth Rs 607 crore

The total order book for the financial year 2019-20 (till date) on a standalone basis, now, amounts to Rs 762.65 crores

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Realty
Stocks of PSP projects surged 3.38 per cent intra-day on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday after the company announced receipt of work order worth Rs 607 crore.

The order is for institutional and residential projects, including a major project of Rs 601.40 crores for construction of flat type high rise buildings-cum-commercial units for economically weaker section (EWS). the projects are for Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) region.

“With receipt of above, the order book for the financial year 2019-20 (till date) on a standalone basis amounts to Rs 762.65 crores,” the company said in its BSE filing.

At 11:55 am, the stock of the engineering and construction major was trading at Rs 531.5 apiece, up 1.64 per cent. In comparison, the NSE was trading 0.38 per cent higher at 11,736.
First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 12:02 IST

