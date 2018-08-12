Q1 results: Mid-cap stocks see upward revision in 12-month price targets

The consensus 12-month price targets for several mid-cap companies have increased following better-than-expected first quarter earnings. Nearly 174 stocks on the BSE 500 index have seen an upgrade in their target price during the last three month.

Around 65 stocks have seen an increase of more than 10 per cent. This upgrade in the mid-cap stocks comes as a relief since the segment has witnessed an intense selling pressure between February and June this year. ALSO READ: BSE Midcap index set for worst monthly fall in 18 months Market participants say the upgrades are ...