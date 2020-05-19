Q4 show, tariff hike hopes push Bharti Airtel stock to all-time highs

The Bharti Airtel stock was up 11 per cent in trade and in the process hit record highs after it surprised the Street with a better than expected performance in the March quarter. This, coupled with comments from Bharti Airtel on tariffs, has raised expectations about a possible increase in prices in the near term. Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India and South Asia, Bharti Airtel in a post results call indicated that tariffs were unsustainably low. He highlighted that the average revenue per user in the March quarter for Bharti Airtel at Rs 154 was inadequate and he expected it to move to Rs 200 and higher levels.

Analysts believe that the further increase in tariffs could come through given the investments in capital expenditure (capex) and leverage concerns for both Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Bharti Airtel’s capex in the March quarter, for example more than doubled on a sequential basis to over Rs 11,000 crore and accounted for 46 per cent of the total capex in FY20. Net debt has increased in the quarter and stands at Rs 1.18 trillion with net debt to operating profit at around 3 times.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE updates: 2,350 patients cured in last 24 hours, says govt

While Bharti Airtel’s capex at Rs 25,358 crore for FY20 is about 12 per cent lower year-on-year and the company has guided for a moderation of capex, analysts don’t expect substantial cuts in capex. “The company could keep the capex at elevated levels given the need to gain market share from competitors such as Vodafone Idea. It is market share gains and tariff hikes which are key triggers for the stock going ahead," said an analyst at a domestic brokerage.

The immediate trigger for the stock, however, was the 14 per cent jump in average revenues per user (ARPU) on a sequential basis. The metric at Rs 154, led by price hikes in December is the highest in 12 quarters. This helped the company report a 10 per cent uptick in India business and an 8 per cent increase at the consolidated level. India accounts for three fourths of Bharti’s consolidated revenues.

With wireless subscribers almost at the same level as in Q3FY20, revenue growth for the India mobile business on a sequential basis was driven entirely by the increase in ARPUs. Most brokerages had expected a 7-10 per cent sequential growth in ARPUs. Bharti’s wireless segment operational performance was better than Reliance Jio, according to GV Giri and Balaji Subramanian of IIFL Securities.



ALSO READ: Fintech start-up Lendingkart raises Rs 319 crore in series-D funding

“Adjusted for interconnect usage charge (IUC), we estimate that Bharti’s service revenue growth was upwards of 16 per cent as compared to the estimates for Reliance Jio’s (RJio) service revenue growth of 4.7 per cent,” said Giri. The outperformance came in despite the fall in IUC revenues, as Jio charges on off-net calls after given talk time while 4G data plans of Bharti offers unlimited voice calls. RJio had reported a 1.7 per cent q-o-q increase in ARPUs in the March quarter to Rs 130.6. While analysts had expected Bharti to post better ARPU growth than RJio given that Bharti has a lower proportion of subscribers on longer duration plans, the extent of ARPU increase came as a surprise, says IIFL Securities.

While India's mobile subscriber base growth was flattish at 283 million, there has been a robust 10 per cent growth in 4G subscriber base to 148 million. The share of 4G customers has crossed the half way mark for the first time. Given the price hikes, this growth comes in a higher tariff bracket. Data traffic, too, has seen an appreciable growth of 16 per cent sequentially as compared to 6 per cent growth for RJio.





ALSO READ: Lincoln Pharma gets entry into Europe, will sell derma, gastro drugs

While India wireless operating profit growth was up 27 per cent sequentially, it was below estimates given a 7.7 per cent increase network operating costs. In addition to this, sales, general and administration costs as well as employee costs (up 7-10 per cent) dented the gains at the operating level. Despite the uptick in revenues and growth in operating profit, a slew of one-offs especially Rs 5,600 crore towards regulatory costs (spectrum charge) resulted led to a fourth consecutive quarter of loss for the company. The exceptional costs at Rs 7,512 crore dented the bottom line which came in at Rs 5,237 crore.