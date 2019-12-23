Quality mid-caps can outperform next year: Mirae Asset's Swarup Mohanty

We expect gradual recovery in the demand environment next year, driven by low interest rates, government spending, and rural recovery, said SWARUP MOHANTY, chief executive officer, Mirae Asset Global Investments (India). He tells Ashley Coutinho valuation of mid-cap discount to large-caps may narrow in 2020 as risk aversion goes down.

Edited excerpts: What is your market outlook for 2020? We expect gradual recovery in the demand environment in 2020, driven by low interest rates, government spending, and rural recovery. Globally, there seems to be some positive development on the ...