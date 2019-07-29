Quant funds remove human bias but may not outperform during bull run

With gradual inroads of artificial intelligence and big data in all spheres, the mutual fund industry, too, is seeing their use in the form of Quant Funds that are slowly emerging on the landscape. The first Quant Fund was launched by Reliance Mutual fund, followed with similar offering by DSP Mutual Fund, with ICICI Mutual fund likely to join the fray soon.

More fund houses could float such offerings as the financial sector adopts more AI-driven products. Quant-based mutual fund schemes adopt a data-driven approach to select stocks. Stocks are automatically selected through artificial ...