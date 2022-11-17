JUST IN
R Systems zooms 20% on Blackstone's open offer to acquire majority stake
L&T Infotech, Mindtree extend fall ahead of merger, down up to 7% in 3 days
Time to raise high-beta bets as markets eye new highs, say Analysts
Paytm slips 10% after nearly 6% equity changes hands on NSE via block deal
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty50 volatile; Metal index declines 1%
Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, RIL, Paytm, Aurobindo Pharma, NMDC, Page Inds
Debutants put up a good show; Medanta soars 24%, Bikaji Foods up 6%
Market regulator Sebi proposing to revamp the share buyback process
RIL, Tata firms top LIC's equity portfolio as insurer's valuation rises
Rating agencies raise red flag: QIP monitoring may hit disclosure wall
You are here: Home » Markets » News
L&T Infotech, Mindtree extend fall ahead of merger, down up to 7% in 3 days
Business Standard

R Systems zooms 20% on Blackstone's open offer to acquire majority stake

Blackstone has made an offer for acquiring up to 57.17 million equity shares, representing 48.33 per cent of R Systems equity, at Rs 245 apiece.

Topics
Buzzing stocks | R Systems | Market trends

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

Shares of R Systems International zoomed 20 per cent to Rs 281.55 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after private equity player Blackstone made an open offer to acquire majority stake in the IT-enabled services company at price of Rs 245 per share.

At 10:12 am, the stock traded 14 per cent higher at Rs 267.40, as compared to 0.06 per cent decline on the S&P BSE Sensex.

“BCP Asia II Topco II Pte. Ltd. (Acquirer) along with Blackstone Capital Partners Asia II L.P. (PAC) made an offer for acquisition of up to 57.17 million equity shares representing 48.33 per cent of the voting share capital of R Systems International from all the public shareholders of the company,” Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, the investment banking said in public announcement. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

Blackstone is buying the promoters' 52 per cent stake for Rs 245 per share. The promoters will get around Rs 1,496.95 crore for their 52 per cent stake. Meanwhile, the stock price of R Systems International had hit a record high of Rs 355 on January 17, 2022.

The PE player will also launch a conditional delisting offer, at a price of Rs 246 per share. The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Rekhi will continue to guide the company in his role as a non-executive advisor, said Blackstone in a statement.

R Systems is engaged in the business of providing software engineering, information technology related services and knowledge services. The company services and solutions span over five major business verticals i.e. technology, telecom, healthcare & life science, finance & insurance and retail & e-commerce.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 10:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.