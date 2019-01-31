Rail stocks underperform; Titagarh Wagons plunges 57% in one-year

Shares of railways-related companies underperformed the market by falling up to 57 per cent in the last one year. Titagarh Wagons, and have plunged over 40 per cent each on the back of the weak earnings and order inflow.

ABB India and Siemens have slipped 23 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively, while Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Hind Rectifiers were down 8 per cent each on the in the past one year. In comparison, the S&P had gained marginally 0.11 per cent at 36,006 points at 11:30 am on Friday.

(TWL), the largest loser among the pack, was down 57 per cent in past one year. The company reported 59 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its standalone net profit of Rs 5.99 crore for the trailing twelve months ended September 2018.

TWL is the largest private sector manufacturer of railway coaches (EMUs, MEMUs) and the largest wagon maker (other than Railways) and the largest exporter of wagons from India. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 147 crore in the financial year 2017-18 (FY18), against profit of Rs 27 crore in FY17.