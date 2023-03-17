JUST IN
SVB collapse impact: Rate cut in US a must for sustained gold rally
Gold price rises Rs 550 to Rs 57,860; silver up by Rs 200 at Rs 69,200
Gold down by Rs 10, silver by Rs 400, yellow metal trades at Rs 57,860
Brent crude oil slides to below one-year low, gold climbs over 1%
Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 57,990, silver price unchanged at Rs 68,500
Taking global cues, gold prices climb Rs 480; silver up Rs 2,150
Bias turns positive; Gold may rally towards Rs 58,700, Silver Rs 70,000
Gold prices rise, silver unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 57,220
Gold price rises by Rs 540 to Rs 56,070, silver price falls Rs 200
Gold prices up Rs 395 per 10 gm amid strong global trends, silver declines
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Commodities Â» Precious Metals
How wheat prices moved after FCI began liquidating stocks via open tenders
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SVB collapse impact: Rate cut in US a must for sustained gold rally

The current surge in prices of yellow metal, sparked by the banking crisis, may be followed by a period of volatility

Topics
Rate cuts | US | Gold

Karthik Jerome 

Gold

With a banking crisis unfolding across the United States (US) and Europe, investors have turned to gold, the classic safe-haven asset, sparking a 4.6 per cent rally over the past week. However, the continuance of this rally remains uncertain and will be determined by a host of factors.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rate cuts

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 19:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.