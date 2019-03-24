Rate-sensitive realty and banking stocks led the market charge in March

The interest rate sensitive realty and banking sectors have led the market charge this month, gaining 14.9 per cent and 10.4 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the benchmark Sensex has gained 6.4 per cent. Analysts say both realty and banking sectors have lived up to their high-beta, risky asset tag.

A high-beta stock tends to gain more than the market during an upward move. Similarly, they fall more than the market during a downturn. Adding such stocks to the portfolio is usually beneficial when the market is flush with liquidity. The latest rally in the market has been on the ...