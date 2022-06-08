Rate sensitive shares trade firm after RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps

-
ALSO READ
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
How will the RBI's repo rate hike impact your home loan?
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
Should you dump rate sensitive stocks post the RBI's surprise rate hike?
Impact of RBI's repo rate hike on borrowers, investors and the economy
-
Shares of rate sensitive sectors such as automobiles, realty and financials including banks, non banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies had gained up to 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9 per cent (bps), which was more or less on expected lines.
Meanwhile, the MPC also decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth.
These decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the mediumterm target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth, RBI said in Monetary Policy Statement, 2022-23.
Macrotech Developers, Sobha, DLF, Oberoi Realty and Brigade Enterprises from the realty were up in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent on the NSE. However, most of these stocks had corrected sharply and fallen by up to 50 per cent from their respective 52-week high levels.
State Bank of India (SBI), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank from the financials traded 1 per cent to 2 per cent higher. Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors also traded in green on the NSE.
At 10:38 am, the Nifty Financials and Nifty Realty indices were up 1 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively. The Nifty Auto index was flat around 11,360, while the NSE Nifty 50 benchmark was up 0.2 per cent.
RBI in its statement said that the recovery in domestic economic activity is gathering strength. Rural consumption should benefit from the likely normal south-west monsoon and the expected improvement in agricultural prospects.
A rebound in contact-intensive services is likely to bolster urban consumption, going forward. Investment activity is expected to be supported by improving capacity utilisation, the government’s capex push, and strengthening bank credit. Growth of merchandise and services exports is set to sustain the recent buoyancy. Spillovers from prolonged geopolitical tensions, elevated commodity prices, continued supply bottlenecks and tightening global financial conditions nevertheless weigh on the outlook, the statement added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU