Bank, auto, realty stocks trade lower despite 25 bps repo rate cut by RBI

Shares of interest rate sensitive sectors such as automobiles, real estate, and banking were trading weak despite the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve of India (RBI) on Thursday reducing the by 25 basis points (bps) from 6 per cent to 5.75 per cent in the second bi-monthly monetary policy meet of the financial year 2019-20 (FY20). The policy stance was also changed to 'accommodative' from 'neutral'.

It was a third straight interest by the so far in 2019. is the rate at which the lends money to the commercial banks, in case of any shortfall of funds.

At 12:41 pm, Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty and Nifty indices were all trading lower, in line with a per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index. Nifty PSU index slipped 2.5 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank, of Baroda, Syndicate Bank, Allahabad Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India and were down 3 to 5 per cent. Godrej Properties, and Sobha in the pack and MRF, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Ashok Leyland and among the automobiles pack were down 1 to 2 per cent on the NSE.

Since April 4 -- when the first cut the in FY20 -- till Tuesday, the Nifty Bank and Nifty index outperformed the market by gaining 6 per cent and 5 per cent respectively, against a 4 per cent rise in the 50-share index. Nifty and Nifty PSU Bank index were down 3 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, during the same period.

The central bank has also lowered its GDP growth forecast for the economy for 2019-20 from 7.2 per cent to 7 per cent. Weak global demand due to escalation in trade wars, the RBI feels, may further impact India’s exports and investment activity.

"Private consumption, especially in rural areas, has weakened in recent months. However, on the positive side, political stability, high capacity utilisation, the uptick in business expectations in Q2, buoyant stock market conditions and higher financial flows to the commercial sector augur well for investment activity," the RBI said in a statement.