RateGain Travel Technologies' debut trade ends at 20% discount

The shares of made a weak debut on the bourses on Friday. The stock listed at Rs 360, a 15 per cent discount to its issue price. It ended the session at Rs 337.55, a 20.5 per cent discount to its issue price.

After listing, the company commands a market capitalisation of Rs 3,603 crore.

RateGain had priced its IPO between Rs 405 and Rs 425 per share. The Rs 1,335-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 375 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 960.7 crore.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds of its fresh issue for repayment of the debts of its subsidiary, payment of deferred consideration for an acquisition, investment in technology innovation, and purchase of capital equipment for its data centre.

is a software as a service (SaaS) company focusing on the hospitality and travel industry. The company offers travel and hospitality solutions across a wide spectrum of verticals, including hotels, airlines, online travel agents (OTAs), meta-search companies, vacation rentals, package providers, car rentals, rail, travel management companies, and cruises and ferries. Rate Gain is also one of the largest aggregators of data points globally for the hospitality and travel industry.





The company began its operations in 2004 by introducing a competitive intelligence price comparison product for hotels.

Over the past 15 years, it has expanded its portfolio to include artificial intelligence and machine learning to offer products in rate intelligence and brand engagement.

Ahead of its IPO, the company raised Rs 598.8 crore to anchor investors.

Kotak Investment Banking, Nomura, and IIFL Securities were the bankers to the issue.