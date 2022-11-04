JUST IN
Bank of Baroda Q2 results preview: Here's what key brokerages expect
Pakistan stock market attractive on valuation, dividend yield: Chris Wood
Hero MotoCorp shares fall over 2.5% after Q2 earnings announcement
Vedanta hits 5-month high; rallies 16% in four days on heavy volumes
SBI Q2 PAT may rise up to 98% QoQ, asset quality could improve: Analysts
HPCL slips 4%, nears 52-week low on net loss in September quarter
Amara Raja Batteries soars 10% amid heavy volumes on strong Q2 results
ESMA withdraws recognition granted to Indian clearing corporations
MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty below 18,050; IT index slips 1%
Is geopolitics a bigger worry for markets than rate hikes?
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Bank of Baroda Q2 results preview: Here's what key brokerages expect
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Raymond, Siyaram Silk clock stellar run on strong Q2; eye up to 30% upside

Raymond zoomed 3 per cent on Friday to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,329.90, after having gained 7 per cent in the previous session.

Topics
Siyaram | Raymond | Textile sector

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

textile

Shares of textile majors Siyaram Silk Mills, and Raymond were on a stellar run on Friday after the two delivered strong results for the July-September quarter (Q2FY23). Siyaram Silk Mills spiked 19 per cent, reaching an intra-day high of Rs 568 on Friday, while Raymond zoomed 3 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,329.90, after having gained 7 per cent in the previous session.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Siyaram

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 11:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.