RBI maintains status quo: Key takeaways from fifth bi-monthly policy meet

In line with expectations, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the unchanged at 6.50 per cent in its fifth bi-monthly monetary policy decision of FY19 on Wednesday. The reverse repo rate, also remained unchanged at 6.25 per cent. However, it announced statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) will go down by 25 bps every quarter from January. The marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate stand at 6.75 per cent.



Here's a look at the top key takeways from the policy meet -



projection lowered: RBI Governor Urjit Patel said fall in will impart downward bias to trajectory. Oil prices have fallen nearly 30 per cent after hitting a high of $86/barrel early October. has been projected at 2.7-3.2 per cent in H2:2018-19 and 3.8-4.2 per cent in H1:2019-20, with risks tilted to the upside.



"Although recent food inflation prints have surprised on the downside and prices of petroleum products have softened considerably, it is important to monitor their evolution closely and allow heightened short-term uncertainties to be resolved by incoming data," the statement added.

SLR lowered to align with Liquidity Coverage Ratio: In order to align the SLR with the LCR requirement, the MPC decided to reduce the SLR by 25 basis points every calendar quarter until the SLR reaches 18 per cent of Net Demand and Time Liabilities (NDTL). The first reduction of 25 basis points will take effect in the quarter commencing January 2019. Currently, SLR stands at 19.5 per cent. SLR refers to the share of bank’s total deposit that it needs to maintain itself as liquid assets.



Maintains 'calibrated tightening' stance: The central bank maintained 'calibrated tightening' stance that it adopted in October 5 policy citing objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth. Calibrated Tightening means rate cut is off the table this cycle. It also means "we are not bound to increase interest rates every meeting, because that's not needed," RBI Governor Urjit Patel had explained in the previous meet.

retained at 7.4%: The MPC maintained projections for 2018-19 has been projected at 7.4 per cent (7.2-7.3 per cent in H2) as in the October policy, and for H1:2019-20 at 7.5 per cent, with risks somewhat to the downside. It noted that although Q2 growth was lower than that projected in the October policy, in H1 has been broadly along the line in the April policy. It said that credit offtake from the banking sector has continued to strengthen even as global financial conditions have tightened. FDI flows could also increase with the improving prospects of the external sector.