RBI Policy: Time to be selective in rate sensitives; keep DLF, SBI on radar

Shares of rate sensitives' exhibited a mixed trend after the RBI governor, Shaktikanta Das, on Wednesday raised the repo rate by 35 basis points on expected lines. The decision was taken with a 5:1 majority.
The Central Bank, RBI, however, lowered its GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 6.8 per cent from 7 per cent earlier. With today's rate hike, RBI has so far increased interest rates by 225 bps (basis points) from May this year. For LIVE policy updates and expert comments, click here.
First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 12:11 IST
