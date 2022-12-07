RBI Policy: Time to be selective in rate sensitives; keep DLF, SBI on radar

Shares of rate sensitives' exhibited a mixed trend after the RBI governor, Shaktikanta Das, on Wednesday raised the repo rate by 35 basis points on expected lines. The decision was taken with a 5:1 majority.

Also read: Rate sensitive shares trade mixed as RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%



The Central Bank, RBI, however, lowered its GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 6.8 per cent from 7 per cent earlier. With today's rate hike, RBI has so far increased interest rates by 225 bps (basis points) from May this year. For LIVE policy updates and expert comments, click here.

