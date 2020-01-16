Realty check: Prestige to Sobha, south Indian developers hold the edge

The NSE Realty index was the best performer among sectoral indices in CY19, with returns of 28.5 per cent. The returns from the Nifty during this period stood at 12 per cent.

The implementation of the goods and services tax, the Real Estate Regulation Act, demonetisation as well as liquidity issues, led to market share gains for organised players. Improving balance sheets and track record of executing projects have helped organised developers notch up strong volumes even as smaller players are facing a liquidity crunch and slow sales velocity. Lower net debt and leverage ratios ...