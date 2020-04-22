Realty fund managers cautious about investments after Covid-19 lock-down

Real estate fund managers want to tread cautiously in investing their funds in the coming months after the March quarter of this calender year saw a 30 per cent drop in residential sales and this year expected to see a 25-30 per cent drop in sales.

"We have adequate dry powder over the next several months to make new investments. However, we will maintain a cautious approach in committing to new investments. At this point in time, our priority would be to focus on managing our existing portfolio," said Sharad Mittal, director & CEO at Motilal Oswal Real Estate, part of Motilal Oswal Private Equity, which recently raised Rs 1150 crore domestic real estate fund.

The real estate fund of Axis Asset Management Company wants to continue investing its funds cautiously, said Balaji Rao, partner-real estate at Axis AMC.

“We have funds, we want to deploy. It all depends on whether projects are viable and cashflows are there,” said Rao.

He said everything will be same, but Axis AMC has to assess the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

However , Amit Goenka, managing director at fund manager Nisus Finance said there is a question mark on the capital available for funds now.

“Domestic investors will be cautious about committing money in private equity funds and foreign investors will not willing to invest till the situation improves globally,” Goenka said.

“We will be super cautious in deploying our funds. We have to recalibrate our strategy and see which investments are averse to economic shocks” he said.

Fund managers said demand for homes will be muted for the next six months.

Sunil Rohokale, managing director at ASK Group said there were some green shoots since November last year in the residential of Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru and Delhi, but the Covid-19 pandemic and has impacted the recovery.

“It will take 3-6 months for the sector to reach the pre March levels,” he said, adding that long term investors will come back to residential properties in the next six months.

Motilal’s Mittal said that with demand being muted for at least the next six months, developers would face severe cashflow challenges which could slow down the pace of construction further. “This could lead to projects being delayed by at least four to six months and depending on the pace of recovery of the entire economy, this could extend up to nine to 12 months too,” Mittal said,

He added that developers who have allowed their labour to reverse migrate to their hometowns may face a significantly bigger challenge and they may witness project delays that go up to as high as 15 to 18 months.