Sebi lifts trading ban on Ruchi Global, 4 other firms in castor seeds case
Reclaiming lost ground: India regains $2-trillion market capitalisation

On March 23, at the height of Covid-triggered sell-off, m-cap had slipped to $1.3 trillion

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

The Indian market has once again topped the $2-trillion market capitalisation (m-cap) threshold as shares in the broader market joined the party. The country’s m-cap slipped below the psychological level in March ahead of the sharp sell-off triggered by the pandemic.

During the depth of the correction, the combined m-cap of all listed stocks had slipped to multi-year lows of $1.3 trillion on March 23. Since then, India has added nearly $700 billion in market value thanks to the liquidity-fueled global rally. At its peak, India’s m-cap stood at $2.22 billion at the start ...

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 01:43 IST

