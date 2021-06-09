Recovery in NAV supports winding up decision, says Franklin Templeton

-
ALSO READ
What will a 'Yes' or 'No' vote mean for Franklin Templeton investors
Enforcement Directorate slaps money laundering case on Franklin MF
SC orders Rs 9,122 cr payment to investors in Franklin's six shut schemes
Disbursed Rs 14,572 crore to investors of six shuttered schemes, says FT
Franklin Templeton case: HC sows seeds of democracy in governance of MFs
-
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (FT MF) in a letter to its investors has defended the move to wind up the six schemes. “Including the amounts available as of June 4, 2021 for distribution, 71 per cent of the AUM as of April 23, 2020 will have been returned to unitholders in total across all the schemes. The current net asset value (NAV) of each of the six schemes is higher than it was on April 23, 2020. We believe this supports the decision made by the Trustee in consultation with the AMC and its investment management team to wind up the six schemes,” said Sanjay Sapre, President, FT MF in a letter dated June 8.
Sebi on Monday levied a penalty of Rs 5 crore on Franklin MF for “several irregularities” in the running of its six debt schemes that were wound up in April 2020. Regulator had also directed the fund house to return over Rs 500 crore of fund management fees.
“The Sebi order does not impact the current monetization process of the six debt schemes under winding up being undertaken by the liquidator. The order also is not related to and has no impact on the other Debt, Equity, Hybrid and Offshore schemes managed by Franklin Templeton. We continue to manage over Rs 61,000 crore of AUM (as of March 2021) for over 2 million investors in India,” he said.
The fund house also informed investors that it disagrees with the findings in the Sebi order and intends to file an appeal with the Securities Appellate Tribunal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU